90% of MoMo transactions are free from E-Levy – Agents assure Ghanaians

MoMo agents serving clients | File photo

The General Secretary of the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG), Evans Otumfuo, has revealed that about ninety percent (90%) of mobile money transactions do not attract E-Levy charges.

According to him, primary transactions which attract E-Levy charges are when one makes online purchases or transfers funds to another.



“With the current arrangement, about 90% percent of momo transactions do not attract E-Levy charges. The E-Levy charge applies to the transfer of funds and the making of purchases. If the payment is being made to a company registered with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the transaction will attract no charges,” he disclosed.



Evans Otumfuo also revealed the payment of utility bills via momo do not attract E-Levy charges as well.



He argues the education on E-Levy has been very low and charged the government to take the education down to the ordinary Ghanaian.



“We are facing a lot of challenges as momo agents after the E-Levy policy was rolled out. Because customers fear monies in their wallets will be taxed, they are now rushing to withdraw them. It is only after we explain the real issues to them so that they realize how the E-Levy truly works.

"The education didn’t go down well and we need to move from the media platforms and get to the people, explain to the what the E-Levy is really about and that will help our situation,” he told Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the ‘Epa HoaDaben’ political talk show.



The 1.5percent E-Levy kicked off on Sunday, 1 May 2022 despite public objection.



The 5 transactions affected by the E-Levy include: momo transfers between users on same network, momo transfers between users on different networks, Transfers from bank accounts to momo accounts, Transfers from momo accounts to bank accounts and Inter-bank transfers using digital platforms including mobile applications.



The E-Levy upon its kick off was fraught with a number of challenges including the non-application of some exemptions from the tax.



Some social media users have, for instance, complained about the fact that transfers on the same or different networks or banks owned by the same user are attracting the tax, although they are not meant to.