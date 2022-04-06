90% of Senior High School placements merit-based – Dr. Tandoh

Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, Deputy Director-General GES (in charge of Quality and Access)

Dr Tandoh says 10% of places in SHSs are reserved for people on protocol lists

GES speaks about school placement issues



GES is not denying admission to students – Dr Tandoh



The Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (in charge of Quality and Access), Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, has indicated that 90 percent of placements into public Senior High Schools (SHS) are merit-based.



Dr. Tandoh said that the remaining 10 percent of places in public SHSs are reserved for people on protocol lists, myjoyonline.com has reported.



The Deputy Director-General explained that other reserved places in the various schools are for teachers, traditional rulers and religious organisations that own these schools.