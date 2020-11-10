90-year-old landlady, family reportedly evicted for not renewing land lease

The occupants of the house who were more than 10 in number were left stranded outside

A 90-year-old landlady, her family and tenants have been evicted for failing to renew the lease covering the land on which the property is sited at Asafo in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

According to the occupants of the house, the eviction exercise took place on the morning of Tuesday, November 10, 2020.



They noted that it was carried out by the police, who disclosed to them that there was a court order by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s Akonfrehene to evict them due to the expired lease.



The occupants of the house, who were more than 10 in number, were left stranded outside after the exercise.



Speaking to Class News’ Ashanti regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah, some of the stranded tenants and family members called on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to intervene.

A female relative of the 90-year-old woman said: “We were there today when the police and authorities came and ordered us to pack out by order from Nana Akonfrehene.



“They told us our lease had expired. We have nowhere to go. Our grandmother has nowhere to go, her blood pressure has even shot up, so, we plead with Otumfuo to intervene, we’re pleading with him.”



Another relation also explained: “This morning, they came to throw out their things and locked the place up with a padlock. My question is: when someone lives at a particular place, before eviction, at least, they send them a notice. But this one, we didn’t see anything.



“We plead with Otumfuo to intervene, my big sister is 90, we’re just sitting by the main road, this main road leads to Accra, people are just passing, vehicles are passing and we’re just here.”