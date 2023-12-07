91 Agenda 111 projects ongoing nationwide – Dr Nsiah-Asare

Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare (left) inspecting the equipment at the KOICA -KH lab

The Presidential Advisor of Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has disclosed that about 91 of the construction works on the ‘Agenda 111’ district, specialised, and regional hospitals are ongoing across the country.

He said by the end of the second quarter of next year, majority of the projects would be complet­ed to augment government’s effort, in providing accessible and quality healthcare for Ghanaians.



Speaking at the official launch of KOICA -KH laboratory yesterday in Accra, Dr Nsiah-Asare said, Ghanaians are going to experience numerous commissioning of health facilities in 2024.



He said the expected projects to be completed next year, include regional hospitals, accommoda­tions for health personnel, as well as modern equipment to ensure the delivery of quality healthcare.



Dr Nsiah-Asare said that, since most of the ‘Agenda 111' facilities were targeted at improving healthcare in rural areas, the government was considering the construction of bungalows for health personnel who would be working in these facilities.



He said plans were also far advanced for the construction and production of a vaccine manufacturing hub, to prepare for any eventualities as witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said this follows the recommendations of the African Union (AU) for members to adequately invest in the area of vaccines, in tackling future pandemics, which government was working tireless­ly to ensure the production of vaccines.

“There is a strong collaboration between the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) and developing partners like the European Union, and the GIZ to ensure the successful construction and production of the vaccine hub.



We are following the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the processes leading to the production of these vaccines,” Dr Nsiah-Asare said.



He said the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, was also part of the team of ensuring Ghana established a vaccine research institute, adding that, a board has been instituted to oversee the works leading to the establishment of the institute.



The KOICA Country Director, Mr Donghyun Lee, said, KOICA firmly believed in the importance of providing accessible universal healthcare system for Ghana­ians.



He was hopeful the facility would significantly contribute to bolstering the healthcare system of the country, to ensure inclusive, af­fordable, and accessible healthcare.



Mr Lee said the establishment of the KOICA-KH Centre was an innovative diagnostic laboratory, aimed at providing comprehensive clinical diagnostic testing services in areas of DNA-based technolo­gies and immunoassay diagnostic.