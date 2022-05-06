91 motorcycle riders arrested for violating traffic rules in the Ashanti Region

The riders were taken through sensitization exercises on road traffic regulations

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested some 91 motorcycle riders for violating road traffic regulations in the Kumasi Metropolis.

Their cycles were impounded in the process.



They were arrested as part of an exercise dubbed: "Police Action Against Rider Indiscipline" which took place at the various traffic lights especially those at Aboabo and Abrepo in the Ashanti Region.



Addressing the media today Friday, May 6, 2022 the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom, said the offense of the many of them were riding through red lights.



Others, he said were not having papers on their motorbikes, rode in-between vehicles, and rode without a crash helmet.



According to him, records showed that most of them were first-time offenders and for that reason, they have been issued warning letters.

He warned that such riders will be dealt with by the law the next time they commit such offenses again.



Before the warning letters were issued, Mr. Boakye took the riders through sensitization exercises on road traffic regulations and how they can pass through traffic lights.



Mr. Boakye also said the exercise will not be a nine-day wonder but will be sustained to get rid of indiscipline riders in the metropolis and the region as a whole.



Some of the riders spoke to Class 91.3 FM after they went through the sensitization exercise and were issued warning letters.