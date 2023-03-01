91% of qualified students successfully placed in their preferred schools – Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education has announced that a total of 492,437 students, representing 91% of the 538,399 candidates who qualified for placement, have been successfully placed as of 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
These students have been assigned to their preferred Senior High and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools by the Ministry.
This is an improvement over the 372,721 (69%) placements made through automatic placement a few days ago, the Ministry said.
Felix A. Baidoo, Press Secretary to the education minister, told the media on Sunday that the 119,716 candidates used the self-placement system to choose their preferred school.
He noted that the workers at the National Resolution Centre have been swift in handling the challenges brought to their attention.
