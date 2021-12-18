91 proposals submitted for amendment, not 38 - John Boadu

John Boadu, NPP General Secretary

NPP National Delegates Conference begins

Kumasi hosts NPP for 2021 Delegates Conference



Proposals to be considered for constitutional amendment



National General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has clarified some issues regarding some proposals made by members of the party ahead of its National Delegates Conference.



Reports which circulated in the media earlier in the week suggested that some 38 proposals were submitted to the leadership of the NPP for deliberations and consideration during the annual Delegates Conference beginning today.



Speaking ahead of the main event coming off on December 19, 2021, at the Heroes Park in Kumasi, John Boadu explained that the numbers were inaccurate.



According to him, a total of about 120 proposals were submitted to leadership for consideration, out of which 91 were settled on following some repetitions in some of them.

“I don’t know where you (media) got the 38 proposals before us. The proposals that were brought before us was close to 120 but you will realise that there were some that were double. The proposals may be the same from individuals so we put all together and put them in one bowl. Out of the 120 proposals, there were brought before us, we’ve been able to tease out about 91 motions. We have close to 91 motions,” he said in an interview with TV3 Saturday, December 18, 2021.



Meanwhile, the NPP is set to consider one key proposal out of the many that has to do with the choice of a party flagbearer 2 years before the general elections.



As currently stated in the party’s constitution, a presidential candidate for the party is supposed to be elected by the party a year to the next general elections if the party is in power and 2 years to an election if the party is in opposition.



Per Article 12 of the NPP’s constitution, “The election of the Party’s Presidential Candidate shall be held not later than 24 months from the date of the national election,” but a proposal which is one of some others submitted to leadership is requesting that the period be changed to 2 years.



Delegates are already arriving in their numbers to settle for the main event tomorrow. Mr. Boadu revealed that the conference will begin with a brief church service at the venue after which the main activities will follow.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as other executives on all levels are expected to be at the event.