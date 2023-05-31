$9k found in Gomoa Okyereko accident car, handed over to police

Over 15 passengers died in the Tuesday accident

An amount of $9,000 dollars has been retrieved during a rescue mission after a gory accident at Gomoa Okyereko which claimed the lives of 16 persons.

This was announced by the Winneba Fire Commander, DO II Kwesi Hughes, while updating media men on the aftermath of the accident.



According to him, the money, together with phones and other personal items belonging to the victims, have been handed over to the district police for identification and claim.



A collective effort of the police, fire service and the ambulance service has led to the successful rescue of about 40 survivors who were trapped after the Yutong bus with registration number GR 5866 collided head-on with a petrol tanker with registration number WR 2063-10

The victims have been rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.



Meanwhile, efforts are underway to tow the mangled cars from the Accra-Cape Coast highway.