0
Menu
News

$9k found in Gomoa Okyereko accident car, handed over to police

Gory Kasoa Accident Claims 15 Lives .jpeg Over 15 passengers died in the Tuesday accident

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: ghanaguardian.com

An amount of $9,000 dollars has been retrieved during a rescue mission after a gory accident at Gomoa Okyereko which claimed the lives of 16 persons.

This was announced by the Winneba Fire Commander, DO II Kwesi Hughes, while updating media men on the aftermath of the accident.

According to him, the money, together with phones and other personal items belonging to the victims, have been handed over to the district police for identification and claim.

A collective effort of the police, fire service and the ambulance service has led to the successful rescue of about 40 survivors who were trapped after the Yutong bus with registration number GR 5866 collided head-on with a petrol tanker with registration number WR 2063-10

The victims have been rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to tow the mangled cars from the Accra-Cape Coast highway.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Joe Biden asks Uganda to repeal new anti-LGBTQ law
Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north
Stan Dogbe shares evidence of Ghana's ambulance put up for sale in Dubai
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Kumawu by-election: Bonaa commends Dampare, police for 'peaceful' election
Ashanti NPP angry with Napo over his anti-party comments
Ashanti Kingdom existed before the formation of Ghana - Historian
Akufo-Addo extols Bawumia
Related Articles: