9th World Water Forum in Senegal: QNET presents its HomePure Complete Water Line

QNET, a global leader in direct selling, is participating in the ninth edition of the World Water Forum which is being held in Senegal from March 21 to 26, 2022, as part of its continuous efforts to support the environment and sustainable development in Africa and across the world.

This is the first edition of the forum in sub-Saharan Africa and it focuses on water security for peace and development.



The seriousness of Water security for developing countries in terms of access and quality, makes the African edition of the Forum even more crucial. In an article published on July 28, 2020, the African Development Bank (AfDB) revealed that: “2.2 billion people do not have access to a safely managed water supply, and most are in the poorest regions of Africa”.



QNET, sustainability-conscious brand is not missing the opportunity to participate and contribute to the on-going efforts at ensuring water security in Africa and the world at large. For many years, QNET has been investing in research to facilitate access to quality water through its HomePure brand. It is under the banner of the HomePure brand that QNET participates in the 9th edition of the World Water Forum.



QNET's participation in this major water event aims to contribute to the reflection on water security for African populations. Thus, QNET will host a HomePure product booth. Visitors will be able to experience the HomePure Complete Water Line, a range of water filtration products that will ensure clean, safe, and nourishing Pi-Water at home every day. They will realize how user-friendly, convenient and safety guaranteed is the Complete Water Line, world-class quality, economic and environmentally friendly.

It will also be an opportunity for QNET to present the direct selling industry on the one hand and on the other hand, its actions and solutions to the crucial issue of water quality through the HomePure brand.



Mr. Biram Fall, Regional General Manager of QNET Sub-Saharan Africa confirming the importance of the forum and water-related issues for QNET said: "The issue of water is part of QNET's global strategy which focuses on the need to provide sustainable solutions and best ways to access clean water”.



QNET has won many regional and international awards for its sustainability model, products and social responsibility interventions. They include the CSR e-Commerce Company of the Year awarded by the Centre for CSR, West Africa, Middle East and North Africa Gold Stevie® Award for its mobile application, QNET Mobile, Leadership in Community Service and Corporate Social Responsibility at the Communitas Awards and many others.