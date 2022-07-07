1
A 35-year-old hearing impaired manufactures motorbike out of wood

Carpenter Dumb.jpeg 35-year-old Sampson Akuffo

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

A 35-year-old dumb man from Akrade, a community in Eastern Region’s Asuogyaman District, has made a motorbike out of wood.

Sampson Akuffo, a dexterous carpenter by profession, challenged himself to go beyond the usual woodworks with their complementing leather materials to manufacture a vehicle to ease transportation.

Neighbors who spoke on the artist’s behalf in an interview with Angel TV’s Simon Kwabena Agyemang said the first product they saw him make out of wood was a bicycle.

One of them said, “It was overwhelming to see him build something like that and then he did the motorcycle you are seeing right now.”

All of the bike’s components, with the exception of the tires, steering, engine, and shock absorbers, were made of wood, according to the information gathered.

After manufacturing the motorbikes from the wood of a solid high-quality Azadirachta Adica commonly known as Neem tree, Sampson painted the vehicle to make it more attractive to people.

Another neighbor said, “He [Sampson] used the motorcycle, which is quite strong enough, to travel to many other areas of his choice”.

From his observation, Simon Kwabena Agyemang found a sketch of another motorbike that was yet to be produced.

On Sampson Akuffo’s behalf, the locals pleaded with the government, non-governmental organizations, and philanthropists to help him develop his potential.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
