A.A.M.A presents 200 dual desks to education directorate

Hon. Edward Owusu(in black) handing over the desks to the directorate

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly has presented 200 dual desks to the municipal education directorate at a ceremony in Atebubu.

Making the presentation, the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Edward Owusu, said the consignment adds up to 350 desks out of a projected total of 500 expected from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development through the office of the Common Fund Administrator.



He said a number of tables for teachers have already been made available to the directorate under the same facility.



The MCE urged the directorate to ensure that the desks are put to the best use to enhance teaching and learning in the municipality.

Receiving the items, the Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Isaac Budu, said his outfit has identified some examination centers in the municipality which will benefit from the facility together with other needy schools.



He expressed his gratitude to the MCE and the assembly for their continued support for education in the municipality.



Present was the municipal coordinating director Mr. Joseph Tang and a number of high-ranking officials from the education directorate.