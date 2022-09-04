5
Menu
News

'A Chinese company now cleaning Ghana’s Parliament' - Kwabena Agyepong alleges

Kwabena Agyapong Kwabena Agyepong.jpeg Kwabena Agyepong, Former General Secretary of the NPP

Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has demanded answers from Ghana’s parliament on whether a contract for cleaning the legislative house has indeed been awarded to a Chinese company.

The aspiring presidential candidate stated that doing so would be an insult and unfortunate given that we have local businesses capable of doing the job.

He made these remarks during a recent interview on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline.

According to Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, such contracts are awarded to Ghanaian businesses to protect and stabilise the economy.

The young politician stated that we must keep calm and carry out the necessary actions to save the country money.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE