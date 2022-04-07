A European luxury jet company just made $500,000 from a supposedly broke Ghana – Okudzeto alleges

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is MP for North Tongu

It's a year since Okudzeto revealed details of President Akufo-Addo's “Sky Bath Scandal”

Okudzeto Ablakwa gives ultimatum to stage demo



Okudzeto Ablakwa describes Akufo-Addo's trips as 'meet-me-there-camouflage'



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed worry over the fact that on the president’s recent trip to Europe, a luxury jet company made some half a million dollars from the country.



The MP, who has become popular for putting out the luxurious jet travel details of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said this came about from the president’s new style of “meet-me-there-camouflage.”



He added that the president however returned to Ghana aboard a commercial flight.

“In accordance with his new deceptive “meet-me-there-camouflage,” President Akufo-Addo dispatched his favourite obscenely extravagant LX-DIO executive jet back to Paris, France as he returned to Accra last night aboard a Boeing 777-236(ER) British Airways commercial flight with callsign BAW81 at 8:10pm.



“Interesting how a European luxury jet rental company just made a cool half a million dollars (GHS3.5miilion) from a supposedly broke West African nation which only recently announced major expenditure cuts,” he said.



Making this known in a Facebook post, the MP further explained that it had become clear that the president is only using a windshield to live a profligate lifestyle.



“... turns out those cuts were merely cosmetic and not intended to be complied with by an obstinate oligarchic president,” he added.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa also served notice that he would lead a demonstration against the government that has never been seen in the country should the president embark on another luxurious jet trip between now and May 27, 2022.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP also explained the significance of this date.



“We wish to serve notice that since next month —precisely, May 27, will be exactly a year when I first published revelations on what has become widely known as the “Sky Bath Scandal” — if between now and 27th May, 2022, President Akufo-Addo once again abandons Ghana’s Presidential Jet and charters an ultra-luxury US$18,000 an hour executive jet, we will and are absolutely ready to stage what shall be the biggest demonstration ever to hit his government. Notice is hereby served,” he stated.



