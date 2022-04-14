A-G being mischievous by comparing the case of Gyakye Quayson to that of Adamu Sakande - Edudzi Tamakloe

A member of the NDC legal team, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe

A member of the NDC legal team, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has described a statement made by the Attorney-General that Gyakye Quayson must face justice like Adama Sakande did, as mischievous.



According to Edudzi, the whole case against James Gyakye Quayson looks like retaliation for the removal of the Late New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Adama Sakande, who was removed in 2009 for having dual citizen of Ghana and Britain.



“I’m am very sad because the Attorney-General proceeds on this injunction order to say that you know what happened to Sakande the same faith will befall him (Gyakye Quayson). So, it looks like the whole ruling was a revenge ruling, look at the parties involved, it was like a revenge ruling. The lawyer for Sakande was my Lord Justice Kulende.

“In the matter, if you recall even were Sakande became MP as at February 2009, the letter written to the British consular session confirmed that even as at 2009, he was still holding on to his British passport. In the case of Gyakye Quayson by November he had a certificate of renunciation, how do you compare the two if not for mischief,” NDC (National Democratic Congress) lawyer said in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has said that the Assin North Member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson must face the law like the former Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Adamu Dramani Sakande.



This comes after the Supreme Court in a majority 5-2 decision, ruled that Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson can no longer perform Parliamentary duties.



The counsel for the state, Godfred Dame speaking to journalists after the ruling made reference to the case of former Bawku Central MP, Adamu Sakande who was served a jail sentence for forgery among other charges.



“I think that there ought to be even application of the law, there ought to be an equal application of the law, the same fate that befell Adamu Sakande who was not qualified at the time that nominations were opened and we all know what happened to him,” he said.