A-G’s 2021 report cites GBC for GH¢2.9 million ‘payroll irregularities’ of GH¢8.2 million total

Ghana Broadcasting Corperation

The Auditor-General’s 2021 report has found payroll irregularities totalling GH¢8,243,954 and almost ¢3 million of that has been attributed to state broadcaster Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

The A-G said these lapses were caused by the “failure” of the management “to exercise due diligence” coupled with the “tolerance of the officers in charge of payroll validation in reviewing payment vouchers to ensure salaries were paid to only those who were entitled” as well as payroll-related irregularities.



The irregularities, the report noted, “were also caused by the management’s failure to notify banks to stop the payment of unearned salaries”.



The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department, the report, pointed out, “also did not promptly delete names of separated staff when notified to do so”



In other instances, the report said the management also did not transfer statutory deductions in respect of Pay As You Earn (PAYE) taxes and SSF contributions.

“Contained in the total irregularity of GH¢8,243,954 is an amount of GH¢2,992,444 attributed to Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, in respect of avoidable pending judgment debt due to the termination of appointment of a former Director-General; judgment debt for the failure to pay long service award to employees; payment of unearned salaries; and the late payment of 1st and 2nd tier pension contributions”, the report explained the irregularities relating to the national broadcaster.



The Auditor-General said he “advised the management teams of the affected institutions to promptly notify the bankers of the separated staff to withhold and pay to Government chest all unearned salaries”.



Also, he noted, “I also recommended that officers in charge of payroll should exercise due care in the discharge of their duties as well as ensuring that 1st and 2nd tier contributions for their employees are promptly and regularly transferred to the various pension schemes”.



“I also recommended that regulatory bodies should exercise due care regarding decisions involving on termination of appointments”.