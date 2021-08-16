A-G’s Report: ECG’s case most scandalous – Mahama

Editor of the Custodian Newspaper, Awudu Mahama

Managing Editor of The Custodian Newspaper, Awudu Mahama, has said among all financial losses attributed to Public Boards, State Corporations and Statutory Institutions in the Auditor-General’s 2020 report, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has the most scandalous case.

Awudu explained that the other institutions mentioned in the report may have lost these monies as a result of irregularities in the accounting system.



However, with that of the ECG, it can safely be concluded that it was a case of “chop-chop.”



He shared this opinion during a conversation with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9FM.



“I believe the 12.8 billion from the Auditor-General’s report was not entirely misappropriated. About 10 billion of that amount are loans that state institutions give to themselves and yet haven’t recovered it. So, you cannot say that it is ‘chop chop’ Some may be irregularities.



Others may be the amount but the receipts, accounting process and ledger entries may be the issue so over 12 billion on ‘chop chop’ is not entirely accurate. However, ECG’s case can be classified as ‘chop chop’. This is very scandalous,” he said.

On his part, all persons found guilty of these misappropriations must be made to pay back all monies with interest instead of prosecuting these persons.



The 2020 Auditor-General’s Report on the audit of statutory boards and corporations revealed that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), between 2014 and 2016, procured prepaid meters and conductors worth ¢59million, but the machines are still locked up in the company’s warehouse.



According to the report, ECG procured the 265 meters and conductors but at the time of the auditing in 2019, the meters had not been deployed.



The Auditor-General recommended that the management of ECG ensure that the prepayment meters and conductors are issued out to the users.



However, if they fail to do so, the amount involved should be recovered from the officers who engaged in the procurement.