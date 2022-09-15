A-G's comments gave credence to court's bail denial - Effah Dartey

The lawyer for Aisha Huang, Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, has expressed disappointment over some statements made by the Attorney General with regards to Aisha Huang’s rearrest.

According to him, the call for the judiciary to cooperate in the case of Aisha Huang is one of the reasons his client was denied bail in court.



Speaking to the media after the court hearing, he said. “I am told that the Attorney General says the co-orperation of the judiciary is required to keep these people (the accused) in custody, if it is true that my learned friend, the Attorney General made such a statement, then it is most unfortunate."



“In the light of that the decision to refuse bail, it gives credence to what is being said which is most unfortunate," he said.



According to the legal practitioner, he is surprised that the subject of Aisha Huang’s involvement in illegal mining activities has been projected as a big issue of concern.



“My worry is that the media has overhyped this small matter of mining without license. it’s a small matter and happens every day and it that which is causing the problem,” he added.



Court denies Aisha Huang bail:

Chinese galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang has been denied bail by the Accra Circuit Court 9 on September 15, 2022.



Ms. Huang who is facing two charges of mining without a license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid license together with 3 other Chinese nationals, was remanded by the court on Monday, September 5, 2022.



The suspects were remanded as they had no legal representation during their first appearance while the court also failed to provide a Chinese interpreter for proceedings.



Appearing in court on Tuesday, September 14, 2022, lawyer Nkrabeah Effah Dartey who is the lead counsel for the accused persons prayed the court to grant his clients bail.



His request according to GhanaWeb’s court reporter, Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese was objected to by the prosecution.



According to the prosecution, new arrests have been made therefore granting the accused person bail may give them the opportunity to interfere with witnesses and investigations.

The prosecution while citing public interest in the matter also argued that Aisha Huang has a history of sneaking in and out of the country and is therefore a flight risk.











NYA/WA