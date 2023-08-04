A-G’s decision to take Cecilia Dapaah’s case will have no bearing on the outcome – Lawyer

Cecilia Dapaah former Sanitation and Water Resources Minister

Private legal practitioner lawyer Kofi Bekai has denied that the Attorney-General’s office’s decision to take over the prosecution of the case involving the immediate past Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah, will affect the outcome of the case.

The Ghanaian lawyer declared unequivocally that political intrigues have no place in the law and that the case before the court cannot be swayed by the A-G.



DSP Emmanuel Nyamekye, the police prosecutor, informed the court on Wednesday, August 2, that the Attorney-General’s office has chosen to take over the matter after the police referred the case docket to the A-G’s office for guidance last week.



Some people have complained that the A-G taking over the case was improper and that it could alter the outcome of the case.



Lawyer Bekai, on the other hand, believes there is nothing wrong if the A-G takes over the case.

“It is not because Cecilia Abena Dapaah is a member of the NPP that the A-G will manipulate the case in her favour.” The law is the law, and the laws of Ghana will govern. In our courts, it makes no difference whether you are NDC or NPP.



The law would be applied in the ongoing case. As a result, Ghanaians should have their fate decided in our court and expect the matter to be prosecuted strictly according to the law.”



Lawyer Bekai was speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Nyankonton Mu Nsem.



He stated there was nothing wrong with the A-G taking over the case, adding, “There is no motive in law.” You could argue that it is politically incorrect. When you’re in court, however, it’s a matter of law, not politics. Law is above politics, and we cannot bend the law to our advantage. As a result, Ghanaians should exercise caution and understand that the law would be applied in this case.”