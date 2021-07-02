A March for Justice demo: Police can’t stand in our way – NDC

The National Democratic Congress says it will resist attempts by the police to stop their protest

The opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) says it will resist any attempt by the police to stop their planned demonstration dubbed: ‘A March for Justice’ slated for July 6, 2021.

The Greater Accra Police Command has stated that it is unable to provide the needed security to enable the NDC to embark on the intended demonstration.



A statement signed by the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP, E.A Sakyi cited the fact that restrictions imposed by the Executive Instrument (E.1) 395 to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic have still not been lifted.



The Command further referred to Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1994 (ACT 49) particularly concerning Public Health.



Below is the full statement



Accra, 1st July, 2021- The National Democratic Congress, through its Youth Wing, announces to the general public that the scheduled demonstration and street protest dubbed, ‘A March for Justice’ will take place as planned.



In recent times, the Ghana Police Service has slept on its core responsibilities to the general citizenry of our beloved country in such wanton disregard to its duty. The Ghana Police Service has metamorphosed into an agency of politics being used by the government for its partisan bidding.



In the wake of recent developments of insecurity, killing of innocent citizens by security forces and growing unemployment; causing young people despair, the National Youth Wing of the NDC informed the Police of its scheduled demonstration and street protest in accordance with Section 1 the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491).

The Police accordingly responded to our letter on June 30, 2021 in a letter with reference



number 84/vol.17/104, and in a bizarre twist of events, informed us that the Police cannot provide security to protestors, and insufficiently referenced EI 395 and section 4 of Act 492, amongst others, as a smokescreen to impede the protest.



The general public is hereby informed that section 4 of Act 491 specifically clothes the Minister of Interior with powers to impose curfew in the country, and so far as we are concerned, no part of Accra is under curfew for which reason demonstration cannot be held as the Police erroneously want us to believe.



The weakest of all reasons cited by the Police was its reference to EI 395 in its letter. For the records, EI 395 was birthed on the strength of section 2 of the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) and gazetted on December 23, 2020. It is instructive to note that, section 4 of Act 1012 provides that “a restriction imposed under subsection (1) of section (2) shall be for a period of not more than three months”. If the Police Service was meticulous and not preoccupied with petty partisan politics, it would have known that EI 395 expired in March 2021. In effect, there is no law as EI 395 to be adhered to.



We want to inform the general public who have received notice of the ‘A MARCH FOR JUSTICE’ street protest with enthusiasm and eagerness that, there is no law that gives the Ghana Police Service power to stop demonstrations or protests. In other words, the power to stop lawful demonstrations does not rest with the Police.

We have taken a decision to stand in for the several young people at the mercy of the injustices of this system; with lost hopes, no jobs, no opportunities and yet being killed and oppressed. Government must work for the generality of the people whose taxes finance the luxurious living and wishes of a select few in public service.



The last thing the NDC will succumb to, is an oppressive Police Service acting in faithful compliance with the government’s wishes against the PEOPLE of GHANA. It is our DUTY to defend the people against the indiscretion of government assigns.



As the National Youth Organizer of the biggest opposition, the NDC, we will build a courageous, unrelenting, fearless, radical youth and people’s movement that stops at nothing to demand social justice for young people.



The NDC and its leadership stand with you at this moment and we are determined to MARCH with you on the 6th of JULY, 2021.



COME ONE, COME ALL

COME AND PROTEST!



Under my hand



GEORGE OPARE ADDO,



NATIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER, NDC.