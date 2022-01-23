A Plus calls for education minister’s dismissal

Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus)

Social media activist Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to dismiss the minister for education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

The ministry of education recently reverted a decision to change the academic calendar for students in Junior High Schools to Kindergarten, from a trimester system to a semester system.



On the back of the ministry’s decision following stakeholder's resistance, A Plus has attributed the development to incompetence on the part of the minister.



“Dear Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, please sack this man!! He is overwhelmed and confused. A fine gentleman is not always a competent minister!” A Plus wrote in a Facebook post.



In a subsequent post, A Plus while describing the minister as a fine gentleman who performed creditably in his previous role as deputy education minister, said Dr Adutwum has failed to prove himself worthy of a substantive ministerial role.



“If you really want to break the 8, please sack this gentleman and make him deputy minister for religious affairs. He is a fine gentleman; I like him, but he is the worse minister at the moment. Kindly save him the embarrassment by sacking him immediately. He and Milo should've gone the same day. I've never met him; I've never spoken with him; however, I began supporting him when he was a deputy minister. Unfortunately, I'm highly disappointed in him,” he wrote.





The introduction of the semester system received backlash from teacher unions and stakeholders in the education sector who bemoaned the lack of consultation in the decision and the favourability of the new calendar.



While maintaining it had conducted adequate consultations before rolling out the calendar, the ministry of education in a press release dated January 21, 2022, announced a rollback to the trimester system.



