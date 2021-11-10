A Plus drop secrets on why Dr. Anyah was sacked as CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Dr Felix Anyah

More than three years after Dr. Felix Anyah was relieved of his duties as Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, his close confidant and controversial political commentator Kwame Asare Obeng known widely as A Plus is beginning to drop secrets.

According to him, efforts undertaken by the businessman and trained Medical Doctor to block leakages in revenue through corrupt acts in the country’s premier health facility accounted for his sack.



He cited instances where propositions to digitize certain operations were hailed by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia but some self-seeking individuals in pursuit of their parochial agenda kicked against these reforms.



“The main reason why Dr Anyah was sacked from Korle Bu was that he wanted to digitise the entire institution. I personally arranged and sat in a meeting between the Vice president and management of Korle Bu at the presidency where we discussed amongst other things a proper hospital management software that will drastically reduce the leakages in the system and increase IGF (internally generated funds).



Though the vice president was excited and gave us his support, some people from Jubilee house were not enthused by the digitization idea because they were benefiting from the mess; to the extent that Dr Anyah was sacked.

Today, this same sakawa government is talking about digitizing onyɛ!!! Digitizing gbemi!!! Digitizing tufle!!! Is that not the same reason why Doctor Anyah was sacked? Herh E-MMT moate? You people should let us think ooo”, he wrote on Facebook.



Dr. Anyah, who is the owner of Holy Trinity Medical Centre/Holy Trinity Spa & Health Farm was appointed on June 1, 2017.



He took over from Dr Samuel Asiamah who was the acting CEO of the hospital following the self-termination of service by Dr Gilbert Buckle but was also fired within a year.



