A Plus fights Kumchacha for slandering Diana Asamoah

Political activist and showbiz personality, Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) was displeased with Prophet Nicholas Osei (Kumchacha) on UTV’s United Showbiz when the founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries without equivocation said Diana Asamoah was suffering from depression, bipolar and dementia.

Kumchacha justifying music executive Emmanuel Anane Frimpong (Frimprince) decision to terminate his contract with Diana Asamoah said the gospel musician known for being modest had transmogrified. He agreed with Frimprince that Diana Asamoah is now focused on her looks and trends than the enviable brand they have built for over two decades stressing that her actions have denigrated the brand.



“She’s going wayward,” said Kumchacha who went ahead to share his view on what could be wrong with the musician. “I think our sister is suffering from depression, bipolar and dementia.”



Kumchacha’s view was strongly opposed by the host, Nana Ama McBrown and panelists Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Amanda Jissi and A Plus as they mentioned that it was unfair for the preacher to use such words on the musician.



Despite the numerous calls for him to retract the remarks, Kumchacha stood by the comments insisting he has the right to express his opinion and besides, “her action shows”.



The response elicited a reaction from A Plus who cited Kumchacha for double standards while impressing upon the preacher to retract what he described as an unfair assertion.

“If Arnold has written that, and Diana had appeared on this show and voiced her displeasure, what would you have done? You asked Arnold to apologise to Big Akwes for some comments he made. Do you know the actions of Big Akwes that called for the comment Arnold made?” A Plus asked.



“Arnold has agreed and done the needful. However, right after saying that, you sat here claiming Diana has bipolar; are you a doctor?” A Plus questioned Kumchacha again.



The clergy who donned a creamy suit with a white shirt and a blue bowtie to match replied he was speaking as a prophet.



“I’m not a doctor but I speak in spiritual terms,” an unbowed Kumchacha retorted.



That statement evoked a sharp rebuttal from A Plus who without mincing words asked the preacher for a retraction and apology.

He said: “That’s a fat lie. If in the spiritual realm, you see people have bipolar, why don’t you go to Korle Bu and diagnose people? I want to tell you point-blank that what you said about Diana, you must retract.”



With an inflexible stance, Kumchacha refused to retract. He retorted again saying, “I won’t retract. Is Diana here? Are you her spokesperson?”







Background



Frimprince on September 14, 2022, announced the termination of his contract with the gospel musician evoking shock from a section of the public.

In the contract termination document shared on social media, Frimprince was to take over the rights to albums released under the label.



"Frimprince shall continue to have absolute rights over all songs that were produced under the production," the signed document dated August 4, 2022, read as the records were listed.



The works are, Wo Na Mani Agyina Wo, Mabowodin, Akoko Abon, Madansidie, Pentecost Gya, Momomme, Wo Damu Fua, Tetelesta and Pentecost Soree.



The popular singer in her response hours after the termination was made public has directed his former producer to contact her songwriter Pastor Simon Boama to reach an agreement on his decision to own her major albums which he produced between 2000 to 2019.



"With reference to the conclusive part of your letter I plead to differ, any future issues with regards to me (Evangelist Diana Asamoah) using the songs, remaking or remixing them should kindly be channeled to Pastor Simon Boama the writer and author of the songs," read parts of Diana's letter.

Meanwhile, FrimPrince admitted he erred in claiming rights to the songs after a conversation with some people. According to the music producer, he agrees that he cannot own the copyright since there are others who contributed to the making of the song, including the songwriter.



