A Plus is GhanaWeb Excellence Awards 'Social Media Personality of the Year'

A Plus

Social Commentator Kwame Asare Obeng known popularly as A Plus has been adjudged winner of the social media personality award in the maiden edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards.

A Plus was nominated for the category together with Kaly Jay, Nana Aba Anamoah and Kwadwo Sheldon.



The basis for his nomination according to GhanaWeb was his use of social media to influence socio-economic issues in the country and cause change.



Receiving the award, Kwame Asare Obeng indicated his excitement for being the first to pick that award in the category and was optimistic that the scheme will grow to become one of the big award schemes in the country.



He said “thank you for this special honour. I have no doubt in my mind that this award will g on to become one of the biggest awards in Ghana; I’m very happy to be the first winner of this category. I want to say a very big thank you

GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is a people’s choice award scheme aimed at acknowledging personalities, groups, and organisations that have contributed immensely to the development of Ghana.



The categories include the GhanaWeb Humanitarian Award, which will recognize a Ghanaian who has been exemplary in promoting human welfare by helping the needy and underprivileged people in Ghana without discrimination.



Others are the GhanaWeb Women Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Media Development Award, the GhanaWeb Creative Arts Excellence Award, the GhanaWeb Peace & Diplomacy Award, the GhanaWeb Business Development Award, the GhanaWeb Youth Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Leadership Excellence Award, and the GhanaWeb Tech & Innovation Award.



The rest are the GhanaWeb Culture Promoter Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Man Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Woman Award, the GhanaWeb Advocate of Good Governance Award, the GhanaWeb Discovery Award, the GhanaWeb Star Award, the GhanaWeb Social Media Personality Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Blogger Award, and the GhanaWeb Business Giant Award.