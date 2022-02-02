A Plus lashes out at NPP for ‘chopping’ COVID-19 funds

A Plus

NPP members took advantage of COVID-19 to make money, A Plus

A Plus alleges government spent GH¢100 million on nose masks



People in government want you to say it is good even if it is not good, A Plus



Outspoken hiplife artist Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has lashed out at government for squandering Ghana’s resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to him, members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to enrich themselves in spite of the fact that the country was in dying need of money.



In a post shared on his Facebook page, A Plus said, “Look at the money they used on cooking foods during [the] lockdown, some useless food they cooked – rice with pepper and sardine, rice with pepper and egg - and brought us a huge bill because people have chopped the money when they know for a fact that this country is struggling.

“There is a pandemic, there is no money, the economy has come to a halt because nothing was going on. That was the time that you decided to make money to enrich yourselves during the pandemic,” he said



He added that some members of the government said they cooked for 1 million people a day and also used GH¢100 million for nose masks which are all false.



A Plus further alleged that Ghana’s economy was in a bad shape not because of COVID-19, but because the government have stolen the money of the country.



“The reason why we are here is not because of COVID, it is because of stealing,” he said



He said after squandering the countries resources, the leaders of the country are now saying they need money for development.

“Right now, we are being told that if parliament does not pass E-Levy the economy will collapse, without the E-Levy we have to go to the International monetary fund.”



