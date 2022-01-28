A Plus’ ministerial sack list: Agyeman-Manu, Osei Akoto join Adutwum

A Plus

A Plus wants three ministers sacked by Akufo-Addo

He accuses some appointees of creating problems



A Plus rates Akufo-Addo low on performance



Kwame A Plus, a political activist and a musician has demanded the sack of two ministerial appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, it remained a surprise to him that the President will maintain Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and Agric Minister, Owusu Afriyie Akoto.



Agyeman-Manu had a torrid 2021 with the botched purchase of Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines in a deal that was described by a Parliamentary Committee as improper.



Afriyie Akoto on the other hand has also been blamed for hurdles been faced by the government’s Planting for Foods and Jobs flagship programme.

“The Health Minister had to be sacked long time ago, that is why I am saying that I’m scoring Nana Addo 20%, I wanted to reduce it by five and give him 15%, because I don’t know why the Nana Addo that I know will not sack the Health Minister.”



Asked about the Afriyie Akoto, he responded: “If you bring the Agric Minister, Nana Addo’s mark will be left with 10%. Agric Minister had to be sacked.”



A Plus’ sack list now hits three after he had weeks back called for the firing of Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum, after the Ministry backtracked on a decision to use the semester system for Kindergarten to Junior High Schools.







