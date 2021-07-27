A Plus reveals Akufo-Addo’s ‘biggest weakness’

Musician and political activist Kwame Asare Obeng

Musician and political activist Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) has disclosed what he contends to be the biggest flaw in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s personality as a leader.

A Plus who claims to have work closely with President Akufo-Addo says that the president’s loyalty to persons who in one the other do something good for him is his major drawback.



Speaking on Angel FM on Monday, July 26, 2021, A Plus described President Akufo-Addo as a ‘good man’ who hardly forgets persons who showed loyalty to him.



Whiles A Plus believes that aspect of the President Akufo-Addo’s person is worth emulating, he is not convinced that it makes him a great leader.



A Plus noted that the Akufo-Addo government in his view had failed because the President was unwilling to crack the whip on persons who misconduct themselves.



“Nana Akufo-Addo never forgets when you do something good for him. When an appointee of his does some thing (bad), he sometimes clears them because of some good they did for him in the past.

“Nana Addo is not bad person, he just lacks the courage to punish people. If you do something good for him, he will always defend and be loyal to you. When you do something, he’ll find it hard to reprimand you,” he said.



A Plus however suggested Ghana needs a person in the mould of Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong to succeed.



He explained that the country, at this stage should be led by someone who is not against holding his own people accountable for their mistakes.



“Akufo-Addo has become a pastor but no pastor can run this country. You may not like Kennedy Agyapong but we need someone like him as president. We need someone who is not shy and always prepared to crack the whip. Nana Addo is not like that. His anger is like the white man. That’s why when some people were making it look it Nana Addo was monster, I said that Nana Addo is the ‘asomedwehene,” he said.