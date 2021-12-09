A Plus slapped with GH₵10million defamation suit over Facebook post

A Plus and Hassan Zein

A Plus has been sued

He made a comment that defamed Hassan Zein



Hassan Zein, then sued for GH₵10million



Musician cum political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, known popularly as A Plus, has been sued GH₵10million for defaming a businessman.



Hassan Zein, the businessman in question alleged that A Plus, who is the defendant in the case, made some defamatory comments on Facebook with his photograph accompanying the post on December 6, 2021.



He said, the defamatory post was a calculated attempt to injure and destroy his hard-earned reputation.



He is, therefore, seeking among others general damages of ten million Ghana cedis (GH₵ 10,000,000.00) and an order directed at A Plus to retract the said defamatory comment and picture through the same medium used in defaming him.

Hassan Zein also wants a perpetual injunction against the defendant from ever defaming him and an order for the payment of exemplary and punitive damages.



The lawyers for the plaintiff further want the Court to order the defendant or his assigns from "publishing, sharing, commenting, re-publishing the malicious, vexatious and defamatory and or libelous comments about Plaintiff/Applicant, on any social or regular media for whatever purposes until the final determination of the instant suit".







What A Plus said about Hassan Zein







