A Plus takes on ‘foolish’ Ashanti youth groups over Dag Heward-Mills’ threat

Musician and activist, Kwame Asare Obeng

Musician and activist, Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) has chided some youth groups in the Ashanti Regional capital, of Kumasi who have threatened to take action against Dag Heward-Mills, the founder of the Lighthouse Chapel International over some comments he made against Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The groups on Monday, June 21, 2021, held a press conference to order Bishop Dag Heward-Mills to apologize to Otumfuo for the comments.



“We are calling on Bishop Dag to seek wise counsel within 48 hours. Otherwise, none of his churches in the Asanteman enclave will be allowed to operate. Also, we are warning all and sundry who hide behind religion and politics to push this evil agenda against Asanteman and his royal majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

“We will let them know that we will meet them up with brute force” the General Secretary of one of the groups [Kumasi Youth Association], Kwabena Frimpong said.



In a video on his social media page, Kwame A Plus slammed the youth groups for having misguided priorities.



He questioned why they had not spoken up against pressing issues in Kumasi but are fixated with the Heward-Mills’ issue.



“There are bad roads in Kumasi but you’ve never demonstrated against it. Manhyia Hospital was in a bad state and people couldn’t believe but you can’t protest against the government for not fixing it after years of voting for the NPP.



“Sir John’s town had no pipe borne water and he had to call me to get them one. Can’t you start your own Fix Kumasi campaign. Galamsey is destroying lands in Ashanti Region, can’t the youth come together and stand against the galamsey. You are foolish. I’m not afraid of anyone and I know your faces,” he said.