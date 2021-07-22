A/R: Anger of river gods feared as crocodiles invade Fumso

Some residents believe that the strange crocodiles came from the Fum river

Residents of Fumso in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti Region are living in fear after strange crocodiles invaded the town.

It is reported that most of the residents have fled over their encounter with the reptiles after they suspected that the invasion of the crocodiles was an indication of the anger of the gods.



The entire Fumso community was thrown into a state of shock when residents woke up to see two strange crocodiles roaming in the vicinity.



Speaking to Nimde3 FM, a local radio station, the residents expressed worry over the situation, saying they were scared to go out of their homes for fear of being attacked by the animals.



According to the residents, this was the first time seeing such a thing.



They were of the belief that the strange crocodiles came from the Fum river, a nearby river in the Fumso Community.

Some of the community members threatened to kill these two reptiles but were also afraid the crocodiles were sent by the gods of the stream.



Although some of the Elders of the town tried to calm the people down and allay their fears, they kept giving spiritual interpretation on the issue.



Meanwhile, the Fumso Traditional Council later poured libation to appeal to the Fum river to forgive the community if they had done something wrong against the stream.



The two reptiles reportedly went back into the Fum River after libation and other rituals were performed.