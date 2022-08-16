A/R: Bawumia will beat Alan Kyerematen hands down – Nana Obiri Boahen

Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Former deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen, has stated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will defeat Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, when the duo contest in the stronghold of the party, Ashanti Region.

In an interview with Accra-based Metro TV on August 15, the pro-Bawumia supporter said he will ensure that the Vice President secures victory in the region and ultimately emerges as the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



He was responding to claims from Hopeson Adorye, a known supporter of Alan Kyerematen, that some persons within the Bawumia camp have skewed a statement he made about Dombos - one of three power blocs within the NPP.



“I will not buy it. He uttered those words. The bottom line is that I am for Bawumia and I will make sure Bawumia wins. I can put my last pesewa that Bawumia is going to beat Alan Kyerematen in Ashanti region,” Obiri Boahen said.



When his attention was drawn to the fact that his comment was in contravention to the NPP’s code of conduct which bars endorsement of candidates, Obiri Boahen said, “I am making a prediction. I am saying a political clairvoyance. I can look into the crystal ball. I am making a prediction. Not now. I am talking about the future.



“If it happens in the foreseeable future, if it happens that we are supposed to go to the primaries, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will beat Alan Kyerematen in Ashanti region hands down,” he reiterated.



The NPP is expected to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 elections next year.

Prominent names that have popped up include Alan Kyerematen, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.



Ahead of that vote, groups have been engaging in activities to promote the interest of candidates they support.



Hopeson Adorye at a walk christened “walk for Alan” in Kumasi sought to rally support for the candidature of Alan Kyerematen for the NPP flagbearership race.



He commented on the tradition of the party and sought to use it to justify why it is now the turn of the Trade and Industry Minister to lead NPP.



“There is one thing I am going to say. The NPP has a tradition. Our tradition is Busia, Danquah and Dombo. Danquah represents Eastern Region and the bottom (south), Busia represents Ashanti Region and the Bono areas, while Dombo represents Northern Region,” said Hopeson Adorye.



“Whenever a Danquah leads the party, the Busia side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for a running mate), and whenever a Busia lead, the Danquah side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for a running mate). As for the Dombos, they are always there (for a running mate).”

“In 1992, Albert Adu Boahen, who represented Danquah contested with a Dombo. In 1996, we had the Great Alliance bit in 2000, it came to Kufuor, who is a Busia, and he ran with a Dombo (as his running mate). Then after Kufuor, it moved back to Danquah, with President Akufo-Addo. He also contested the election with another Dombo (as his running mate), who is Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



“If it went to Danquah, came to Busia, went back to Danquah, where should it go now, is it not Busia?” Hopeson Adorye asked.



