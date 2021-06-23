A/R: Contractor to return to site following residents’ demo

More than 200 residents Tuesday, June 22, defied Covid-19 protocols and demonstrated

Asabea Construction, the contractor who has reportedly abandoned the Atwima Tekyiman-Denkyemouso road project is returning to site less than 24 hours after residents blocked roads in protest.

More than 200 residents Tuesday, June 22, defied Covid-19 protocols and demonstrated over the bad nature of their road that has been abandoned by Asabea for almost a year.



Mostly drivers and other road users, the angry residents with red arm and headbands took to the streets and blocked the main road to traffic for some hours in a bid to register their displeasure.



Akoma FM’s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma reported the angry road users’ lamentations over the abandoned Atwima Tekyiman-Dekyemouso road.



The Acting Ashanti Regional Highway Director, Edmund Obeng, was called on the show in a live interview for reaction and clarification.



During the interview, host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin requested timeliness and questioned the reasons the said contractor has abandoned the project that has left residents and road users at the mercy of bad weather that leads muddy roads, potholes and most times dusty roads when the rains cease.

Mr Obeng, however, assured of swift interactions with the contractor and other stakeholders to ensure the needful is done to arrest the situation.



After Akoma FM reported the contractor’s lackadaisical work attitude to the Ashanti Regional Highway on Wednesday, June 23, the highway boss Mr Obeng reverted on GhanAkoma and reported that “after meeting with the contractor, Asabea Construction firm, he has agreed to return to site. In fact, he told me by next week, he will reinstall all equipment and resume work to bring life into the abandoned project”.



Further quizzed by the host, Mr Obeng responded that “Asabea has assured me that bitumen and other materials are already on their way from Takoradi to the project so he says by next week work will resume on the road.”



Spanning 15.2 kilometres through Ofoase, Twedie and Trabuom, the Atwima Tekyiman-Denkyemourso road project was awarded to Asabea Construction Limited to execute the project within 24 months.



Although the contractor has assured to return to site, with almost one year wasted, resulting in further depletion of the road with deep erosions, gullies and death traps, it seems the angry residents will have to wait for some more years for their grievances to be addressed.