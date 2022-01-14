A/R: Drunk man confesses to murdering his mother

The suspect is currently in police custody

A young man, Kwame Addai Brobbey, has allegedly confessed to murdering his mother at the Nyame Nhyira Wo Drinking Spot at Ntri Boahung in the Atwima-Nwabiagya, Ashanti Region.

He reportedly confessed to murdering under the influence of alcohol and further confessed to burying the mother all alone.



The suspect disclosed that he buried his mother in a garden.



His confession drew the attention of the bar owner Boakyewaa Hannah, who asked to repeat what he had said.



The suspect repeated his claims saying he allegedly killed the mother.



The suspect said: "I am drinking to my grave today. Even the person who gave birth to me is dead. Today is my last day on earth so if you don’t see me again, just know, I have said goodbye to you.”

The owner and waitress of the drinking spot had thought Kwame was referring to his late father when he talked about death, but little did Hannah know, Kwame Addai Brobbey had murdered his mother.



In his confession, he said my mother was insulting me so I hit her. I didn’t spare her. How can you call me useless, ah, after all, I have done for her, she still called me useless.



"I hit her once, and she was gone. If she is a woman, she should come back and insult me again.”



The bar owner after hearing the confession of Kwame Addai did not take it seriously and thought he was misbehaving like always.



Kwame Addai Brobbey kept confessing under low tune at the bar until the arrival of Hannah’s husband, Agya Opoku Adom.

Agya Opoku did not take the confession lightly as Hannah had taken and reported the situation to the Ntri Boahung police at 10 PM yesterday.



Kwame Addai Brobbey was given a place to relax at the police station until this morning when Ntri Boahung police together with Hannah and her husband, interrogated him on his confession at the bar.



Kwame Addai had initially lied about murdering his mother and argued that he was drunk, and was talking stupid but later confessed to the police when he was given food and water to eat.



The body of the deceased, Eleven Brobbey has was later retrieved and taken to the mortuary while police investigations are ongoing.