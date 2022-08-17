0
Menu
News

A/R: Engage legal officers to avoid judgement debts – MP to Assemblies

45193639 Honorable Patricia Appeagyei

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP), Patricia Appeagyei, has admonished the various Assemblies in the Ashanti region to engage the services of legal officers to peruse all contract documents to avoid the worrying situation of a judgment debt.

The MP made this admonishment when she engaged some Assembly members in the Asokwa municipality at a meeting held on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after the meeting, she said she the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly is saddled with numerous judgment debts.

She added that this situation could have been solved if a legal officer had been engaged to peruse many of these contract documents.

"This worrying situation could just be dealt with had KMA engaged the service of a legal officer.

"The legal officer could have pointed out some of these difficulties in the contract document," she averred.

She called on the Assembly members to do more volunteer work and enlighten the electorate on the good works of the government.

According to her, some electorate in the municipality do not know some of the developmental projects ongoing in the area.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kissi Agyebeng announces ongoing investigation into Airbus scandal
Former minister summoned for attending Atta Mills’ memorial
Three Opoku Ware SHS final year students arrested for robbery
The three ministers Kufuor Foundation CEO wants Akufo-Addo to fire
What Alan Kyerematen told Hopeson Adorye after ‘controversial’ comment
US-based Ghanaian faces 50 years in jail over fraud, money laundering
Largest 'wee' farm uncovered in Afram Plains, 5 arrested
Mahama's tenure was bad too - Derek Oduro
GRA disassociates itself from Col. Damoah's comments against SP
Former Health Minister Samuel Nuamah Donkor is dead
Related Articles: