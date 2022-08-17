A/R: Engage legal officers to avoid judgement debts – MP to Assemblies

Honorable Patricia Appeagyei

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP), Patricia Appeagyei, has admonished the various Assemblies in the Ashanti region to engage the services of legal officers to peruse all contract documents to avoid the worrying situation of a judgment debt.

The MP made this admonishment when she engaged some Assembly members in the Asokwa municipality at a meeting held on Monday, August 15, 2022.



Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after the meeting, she said she the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly is saddled with numerous judgment debts.



She added that this situation could have been solved if a legal officer had been engaged to peruse many of these contract documents.



"This worrying situation could just be dealt with had KMA engaged the service of a legal officer.

"The legal officer could have pointed out some of these difficulties in the contract document," she averred.



She called on the Assembly members to do more volunteer work and enlighten the electorate on the good works of the government.



According to her, some electorate in the municipality do not know some of the developmental projects ongoing in the area.