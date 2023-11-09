A/R: Engage us properly in reconstruction of Moro market – Traders tell Tafo Municipal Assembly

The traders say the Assembly has not allocated any proper place for them to relocate

Traders at the Moro Market in the Old Tafo Municipality of the Ashanti region have kicked against what they describe as improper ways the Assembly wants to evacuate them from the market.

The Assembly has served notice to the traders informing them about a decision to evacuate them to allow for the reconstruction of the market.



However, the traders say the Assembly has not allocated any proper place for them to relocate to aside from the limited timeline given for the relocation.



Some of the aggrieved traders who spoke to Ashanti Regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah said the Assembly has planned to relocate them to the premises of a school which they described as “unfortunate”.



While describing the place as unfit to accommodate all of them, they said their presence would cause disturbances to the academic activities of the school.

They also want proper data to be taken and documents signed with assurance that their shops will be given back to them after the completion of the market.



The traders stressed they are not against the project but rather the way and manner the Assembly wants to go about the execution of the project.



They, therefore, called on the Assembly to engage them properly, provide a proper place, and ensure the protection of their plight and well-being in executing the project.