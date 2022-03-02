A/R: Fire Service increases safety measures at fuel stations

File Photo: A fire tender of the Ghana National Fire Service

The Asante Akyem Central Municipal Command of the Ghana National Fire Service has stepped up its fire safety education and awareness campaign for fuel and gas retail outlets across four Municipal and Districts within its operational area.

The Command is reaching out to fuel stations managers and fuel and gas station operators and their workers to effect positive attitudinal change towards fire prevention to safeguard human lives and property.



The fire safety education and awareness campaign which started about two months ago seeks to reduce to the barest minimum fire outbreaks, particularly at the fuel and gas stations in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality, Asante Akyem North, Asante Akyem South and Bosome Freho Districts.



More than 50 fuel station managers and gas station operators were taking through various theories on fire safety and hands-on approach in handling fire outbreaks, including the use of fire extinguishers.

The Deputy Operations officer at the Konongo Fire Service Station, the Konongo Municipal Fire Commander, D.O. 3 Richard Aweso advised fuel and gas pump attendants and the driving public to comply strictly with fire safety precautions at the retail outlets.



In an interview with GBC News, the Konongo Municipal Fire Commander, D.O. 3 Richard Aweso expressed serious concern about the high frequency of road crashes on Kumasi-Accra Highway.