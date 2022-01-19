A/R: Fulani herdsmen butcher boy, 15, with machetes at Nhyiaeso

File photo

Some suspected Fulani herdsmen have allegedly killed a 15-year-old boy, David Anariya, at Nhyiaeso in the Asante Akyem North District of the Ashanti Region.

The boy was killed on Monday, 17 January 2022.



The victim is alleged to have gone to a stream at Nhyiaeso together with his two brothers to draw water when the suspects butchered him to death with machetes.



The brothers of the deceased fled to safety.

Some residents of the community, who gave the herdsmen a chase, were able to capture three of them andhanded them over to the police.



The three suspects, Mohamed Umaru, 23; Umaru Mohamed, 24; and Major Gariba, 28; are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.