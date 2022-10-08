A/R: Gyapadu lacks good roads and school feeding programme – Chief

Children enjoying the school feeding meals

The Gyasehene of Gyapadu in the Bosume-Freho Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Nana Kwesi Asimedu Nsakremewu II, has expressed his displeasure about the lack of some amenities in his area.

According to the chief, the area, which is close to Kuntenase near the Kumasi metropolis, has the highest levels of bad roads in the region.



He said the state of the road is a major source of worry for the residents.



He said anytime residents had to travel outside the area, they are compelled to pick additional apparel because of the levels of dust on the road.



"You need two apparels when travelling on the Gyapadu road," he narrated.



He explained that the chiefs are very worried about the state of affairs in Gyapadu in particular, the state of the roads in the area.

The chief of the area brought up the issue of lack of amenities while being interviewed by Emmanuel Quarshie (The Hitman), host of the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, 7 October 2022, about the youth’s anger about some sand-winning activities in the area.



"In this area, when it's raining, people are crying and when the sun is shining too people are worried because of the levels of dust on the road," he said.



"We vote to see development but it has been six years now we have not seen any development," he bemoaned.



"We cannot continue voting to live in such squalor," he noted.



He worried about why the area has also not benefitted from the school feeding programme despite several attempts to have the programme run in the area.

He noted that the children of Gyapadu deserve better.



He was clear the district assembly has failed the people of Gyapadu.



On the issue of sand-winning, he was quick to say it is not as dangerous as galamsey adding that when he was building his house he had to transport sand from nearby areas "so it will be useful if it's here."



He singled out the Member of Parliament for Bosume-Freho Constituency, Akwasi Darko Boateng, for constructing a borehole for the people.



For his part, the Assemblyman for Dajanso Electoral Area and Presiding Member for the Bosume-Freho District Assembly, Patrick Frimpong, assured the angry youth that the matter has been tabled with the Environmental and Works Department of the Assembly to have the issue of sand-winning addressed