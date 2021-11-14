A/R: Health Directorate urges public to take second dose of AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca vaccines are the most deployed in Ghana so far

Source: GNA

Persons who have taken the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the Ashanti Region have been asked to go to the vaccination centre from Monday, November 15 to take their jabs.

A statement issued by the Regional Health Directorate said AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines would be administered concurrently in all the 43 districts in the Region.



The statement signed by the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang, said, "AstraZeneca vaccines will be given to persons who have already received the first dose of same and the Moderna and Pfizer will be given to those yet to receive any COVID-19 vaccine."



It said the risk of the fourth wave could not be overemphasized due to the imminent Christmas festivities and surge in parts of Europe and South Africa.

The Region, according to the statement, had taken delivery of about 216,000 doses of AstraZeneca and called on the public to avail themselves of the second dose.



"All COVID-19 vaccines in Ghana are safe, have comparable efficacies and protect against severe disease and death," the statement concluded.