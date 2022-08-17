1
A/R: JFK attends thanksgiving service after his election as General Secretary

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, on Sunday, August 14, 2022, organized a thanksgiving ceremony at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church to appreciate God for his elevation to the position of General Secretary of the party.

The Asokwa church in the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti region was filled and was dominated by NPP members from across the country as well as his family people.

The gathering strengthened existing bonds and created new ones among members of the party.

In his sermon, the Parish priest stated that the General Secretary’s successful elections will be based on four things that will ensure his success.

Firstly, he said to run or not to run is an individual’s choice adding that to win a race, self-motivation plays a key role.

Secondly, he explained that one should not underestimate the presence of other runners and should not assume that the thunderous cheers from the crowd make one the most preferred choice or the winner.

“Therefore, runners should draw their strengths from those competitors who run alongside them,” he said.

“The third one,” he noted, “is the presence of spectators cheering and telling their choice to speed up which is also a source of motivation.”

Lastly, the reward for winning the race.

He urged him and his team to just be focused on their strategy and move on.

He concluded with a proverb by saying, Christ Jesus spoke in parables and at times made it difficult for people to understand

