A/R: Juaben Municipal Assembly fails to elect Presiding Member – Dailymailgh

Juaben Municipal Assembly fails to elect Presiding Member

Wed, 6 Jul 2022

Assembly members in the Juaben Municipality could not elect a Presiding Member (PM) after two rounds of voting, failed to produce a winning candidate.

Incumbent PM Joseph Yaw Asare polled 17 votes whilst Kwadwo Sarpong, a government appointee polled 7 votes. Two of the eligible voters were absent while another is dead.

This compelled the District Coordinating Director, Peter Antwi Boasiako to adjourn the sitting indefinitely after the contestants were unable to secure a two-thirds majority of the 28-member assembly to win the slot.

The Juaben Municipal Assembly was in the news after the president’s nominee Alexander Sarfo Kantanka was caught in a viral video demanding a refund of an amount he paid to assemblymen to facilitate his endorsement.

He is standing trial at the High Court on 26 counts of corruption.

