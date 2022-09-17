A/R: KMA dissociates itself from assault of female hawker at Adum

KMA signpost | File photo

The Management of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has condemned the behavior of a personnel of the Community Protection Agency (CPA) under the phased-out Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Bright Agyei, who was involved in the assault of a female hawker at Adum.

The CPA personnel, was captured on video assaulting a female hawker at the Central Business Market (CBM) at a place known as Mampong road, Adum.



A statement issued by the KMA on Friday, 16 September 2022, said: “Management condemns that act and dissociates itself from such an unwarranted behavior.”

The statement continued that: “Management has taken a decision to set up a committee to look into the matter to enable us apply the proper sanctions.”



Meanwhile, the assaulted woman has been taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.