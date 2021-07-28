A/R: Males and females share same ward at Mpasaaso health center

A signpost of the health center

Source: Nana Peprah, contributor

Residents of Mpasaaso Number 1, a farming community in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region have bitterly lamented over how males and females within the community share the same ward at its main health facility.

According to the worried residents, male and female patients who are admitted at the only health facility have to share the same ward due the poor arrangement of the facility in question.



The people asserted that the situation at the center compels male and female patients to look at each others' nakedness unintentionally at the ward.



Hon. Louis Otuo Acheampong, Assembly Member for the area confirming the unfortunate incident to GhanaWeb revealed that, the same ward at the health facility also serves as the children's ward.



He said Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ahafo Ano South West Constituency, Hon. Johnson Kwaku Adu who pledged to support the facility has since refused to honour the promise.



But the MP in response to the said allegations refuted the Assembly Member's claim by indicating that he had not turned any deaf ears to the development of the community.



He he however promised that efforts were being in place to restock the facility with metal beds adding that seven (7) were requested from him by the health practitioners but as he speaks three had been given to them whiles the remaining are at the welding shop at the verge of completion and delivery.

The MP however admitted that the situation at the facility was very worrying, and pleaded with his constituents to exercise patience since their development was his priority.



Meanwhile, some residents within the community who spoke to GhanaWeb revealed that they had been fed up with deceptions from politicians, and that they were not going to vote again should their grievances fail to be addressed.



GhanaWeb's visit to facility saw a four(4) room block. Among these was a ward with the rest being used for other purposes such as OPD office, consulting room etc.



Inside the ward were limited beds with very uncomfortable mattresses used by patients.



The worried residents also lamented over other developmental challenges such as bad roads, toilet facilities etc.