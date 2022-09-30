A/R: Man drowns in Subin river after heavy downpour

File photo

A 42-year-old man, Kwadwo Mensah has drowned in the Subin River at Anwomaso-Bebre in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The victim drowned Wednesday, 28 September 2022, during a heavy downpour but the body was recovered today, Thursday, 29 September 2022, after a search.



The Municipal Director for the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Mr. Awudu Mohammed said the river overflowed its banks due to Wednesday's heavy downpour.

The victim was swept away by the overflowed river when he attempted to cross it, Mr Mohammed told Class News' regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah.



The body has been retrieved and deposited at the Emina Hospital morgue for preservation.