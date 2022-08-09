0
A/R: Minor, one other nabbed over murder of Tweneboa Kodua SHS student

Daniel Osei Mensah Daniel Osei Mensah was a third-year student of Tweneboa Kodua SHS

Two persons are currently in the grips of the police over the murder of a third-year student of the Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School, Osei Mensah Daniel.

The suspects in the murder case are Eric Anning and an unnamed minor.

A Ghana Police Service statement issued on August 8 said Osei Mensah Daniel was allegedly robbed of his motorbike and in the process was murdered.

The suspects subsequently took the body of the murdered student and buried it in a cocoa farm near Benebene in the Ashanti region.

After the arrest of main suspect Eric Anning and the minor, they led the Police to where they had buried the body which was eventually exhumed and sent to the St. Peter’s Catholic Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

“The Police with support from some members of the Fiankoma community arrested two persons, including a minor, for allegedly robbing a motorbike rider and murdering him in the process at Benebene near Fiankoma in the Ashanti region. The suspect Eric Anning and the minor after robbing their victim, Osei Mensah Daniel, a third-year student of Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School, of his Boxer motorbike, murdered and buried him in a cocoa farm near Benebene,” the statement read in part.

“Following their arrest, the suspect together with his minor accomplice led Police to the scene where the body of the deceased was found. The body was removed and deposited at the St. Peter’s Catholic Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy,” it added.

Meanwhile the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has reached out to the parents of the deceased to commiserate with them over the loss of their son.

The suspects are also expected to make a court appearance on August 9, 2022.

“The suspect and his minor accomplice will be put before court tomorrow August 9, 2022. The Ashanti Regional Police Command is in touch with the family of the deceased and the Inspector-general of Police has also spoken to the parents of the deceased to commiserate with them on behalf of the Police Administration,” the statement further added.

