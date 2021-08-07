A/R: Motorbike robber gets 15 years imprisonment

The convict pleaded guilty charges of attempted robbery and causing harm unlawfully

Source: GNA

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a 19-year-old man to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour for attempting to snatch a motorbike.

Daniel Botwe was also sentenced to five years imprisonment for stabbing Isaac Mensah, the complainant.



Both sentences are, however, to run concurrent.



Botwe pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery and causing harm unlawfully.



Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori told the Court, presided over by Mr Mark Tair-ima Diboro, that the complainant was a commercial motorbike (okada) rider whereas Botwe was an illegal miner (galamseyer), resident at Mile 15 near Jacobu.



He said on July 21, 2021, at about 1230 hours, Mensah was conducting his normal business when Botwe hired his services from Mile 15 to Agyeikrom near Jacobu.

As they were travelling on the victim's unregistered Apsonic Fletch motorbike, the convict engaged the rider in a conversation about the bike as to how much he bought it.



Detective Chief Inspector Ofori said the complainant told him it was valued at GHC4,850.00, thus, on reaching Agyeikrom Junction, the convict stabbed the complainant at the back in an attempt to rob him of the bike but they both fell.



Prosecution said Botwe, sensing danger, took to his heels whilst Mensah, with the knife stuck at his back, chased him on the motorbike in an attempt to overpower Botwe but Botwe hid in a nearby bush.



Chief Inspector Ofori said the victim run to Fenase Junction, a nearby town, where he raised the alarm and a search party was organised for the convict's arrest as the victim was rushed to the hospital.



The Police said he was treated and discharged at the Obuase Government Hospital with an x-ray stating the extent of harm caused.

Detective Chief Inspector Ofori said the convict was arrested the same day and handed over to the Unit Committee Chairman of Ankaako near Jacobu who reported the incident to the police.



A formal complaint was lodged together with the endorsed x-ray report.



In his cautioned statement Botwe admitted the offence and was arraigned after investigations.