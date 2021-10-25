A/R NPP Chairmanship: A gap will be left should Wontumi lose contest – NPP advised

Kwasi Kyei Danso, Ashanti Regional Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party

Ashanti Regional Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwasi Kyei Danso has expressed fear over what may befall the party in the region should the incumbent Chair, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) lose his seat.

He described Chairman Wontumi as a gap stopper of the NPP in the Ashanti Region. “The NDC and everyone in the region has Chairman Wontumi as their problem. Because if you take him away from the NPP there will be a gap in the party and anyone can enter the NPP. I believe the Ashanti Region is grateful to the people who help the party and worked for us to get power. I can say Chairman Wontumi will do the job.”



According to him, the region will still maintain Wontumi as Chairman for the party because of his immense contribution to the party when it was out of power through to helping it secure victory in election 2020.



“Wontumi has done some great work and everyone will attest to it. His work has been immense. We lost the election in 2008 and were really sad about it but by the grace of God, we got Wontumi who fought and made sure we secured victory in 2016. He sacrificed a lot for the party and worked hard for us to retain power in 2020 and I believe he is on track to get us through to 2024 also. I think he should still be maintained as Chairman,” he told Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.

The regional executive charged party faithful to focus on not only the chairmanship race but urged them to come together to achieve the break the 8 agenda. “We need to present a united front if we can break the 8. We are on it and can achieve that because I have no doubt in my mind.”



The stronghold of the New Patriotic Party, Ashanti Region is highly motivated to break the 8 years mantra and has seen a lot of political jostling in the regional executive body.



Political gurus who are lacing their boots to lead the NPP in the Ashanti region as regional chairpersons to recapture power in election 2024 include, the incumbent chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako (Chairman Wontumi), Mr. Owusu Aduomi, a former member of parliament for Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti region and former Deputy Minister of Roads, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah Constituency Chairman, Afigya Kwabre South, Mr. Boris B, among others.