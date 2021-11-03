A/R NPP Chairmanship: Wontumi’s defeat will be like a tsunami – Yamoah Ponkoh

The former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejisu Juaben and a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yamoah Ponkoh, has predicted massive doom for incumbent Ashanti Regional NPP party chair, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Wontumi).

According to him, Chairman Wontumi will fail to retain his seat as Ashanti Regional Chair. “Wontumi will lose his seat no matter what he does. Wontumi will lose massively, and nothing is stopping that.”



He insists his prayers alone are enough to stop Wontumi from being Chair for the region for a third consecutive term.



In an interview on the Happy Morning Show hosted by Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM, Yamoah Ponkoh echoed, “Wontumi’s defeat will be like a tsunami in the Ashanti Region. He will be defeated. He will be uprooted like cassava, and I believe he has already been removed and is only hanging. He will never preside over matters of the NPP in the Ashanti Region after 2022.”



Like a movie scene, the politician posits that the ruling party will also lose the 2024 elections no matter what they do. “Even if the NPP presents President Joe Biden of America as their presidential candidate, they will lose because of their malfeasance and corruption.”

The stronghold of the New Patriotic Party, Ashanti Region, is highly motivated to break the eight-year mantra and has seen a lot of political jostling in the regional executive body.



Political gurus who are lacing their boots to lead the NPP in the Ashanti region as regional chairpersons to recapture power in election 2024 include the incumbent chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako (Chairman Wontumi), Mr Owusu Aduomi, former member of parliament for Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti region and former Deputy Minister of Roads, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah Constituency Chairman, Afigya Kwabre South, Mr Boris B, among others.



TWI NEWS