1
Menu
News

A/R: NPP Office closed down, Landlord seizes property

WhatsApp Image 2022 04 12 At 11.58.21 AM.jpeg?resize=1000%2C563&ssl=1 The NPP office

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

The Ashanti Regional office of the New Patriotic Party, (NPP) at Krofrom has been locked up by the owner of the property.

It will be recalled that the landlady and some family members stormed the party office some months ago to lock it up over the failure of the party to pay its rent.

The landlady during the incident said the NPP Ashanti branch headed by Mr Atwi Boasiako well known as Chairman Wontumi had refused to pay her 3 years rent arrears of an amount of Ghc36, 000.

The case forced Wontumi, the Ashanti NPP Regional Chairman to tour various radio and TV stations to debunk the landlady’s claim. He said the party had paid all rent arrears and was going to sue the woman for defamation.

After the earlier action, there were several meetings between the said landlady, some family members and Ashanti Regional Executives of the governing New Patriotic Party.

MyNewsGh.com visit to the party office today can confirm that the office has been locked for some weeks now.

The party’s daily activities at the office have since been halted due to the closure.

According to some residents, the landlady of the facility evicted the ruling NPP from the office about 3 weeks ago.

A close source has hinted that the party’s affairs in recent times are being administered at Wontumi’s radio and TV stations premises at Asokwa.

Meanwhile, the NPP’s yet-to-be-completed party office at Asafo Dadiesoba has been left to rot in the bush despite the party being evicted from their Krofrom office.

Some party members who spoke to this website on the closure of the office argued that Chairman Wontumi is unconcerned about the closure because once the affairs of the party are being managed in his media houses, he will seize the opportunity to manipulate the impending NPP regional elections.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My father beat my mum - Son of Osinachi
Ablakwa raises 'alarm' over alleged illegal allowances at Cocobod
You’ll come back for my addictive sex – Shatta Wale throws shades
I used my intelligence – Fabio Gama on controversial penalty
All set for full trial of Jomoro MP
Only Black Stars coach can determine the fate of Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others - GFA
Four Ghanaian players based abroad who could play for Black Stars at the World Cup
Shatta Wale was my classmate - Asamoah Gyan discloses
Leaked photos of Black Stars jersey for 2022 World Cup
I set up Jospong Printing Press with GH¢3 loan from my mother – Dr Siaw-Agyemang