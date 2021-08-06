A/R: Police arrest 5 suspected armed robbers

The suspects had been on the police wanted list

The Ashanti regional police command has arrested five armed robbery suspects for their involvement in residential robberies in the Kumasi metropolis.

They are Kwabena Agyie, aka 'gangster'; 22; Muniru Issaka, aka 'Tanguani', 18; Twumasi Desmond, 18; Moro Talata, 18; and Mohammed Mutala.



The public relations officer of the regional police command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, said the suspects, who had been on the police's wanted list for long, were arrested upon intelligence.

He said two foreign pistols, 42 rounds of 9MM ammunition, five '40' auto rounds of ammunition, seven smartphones, two motorbikes, 32 key holders, among other items, were retrieved from the suspects.



ASP Ahianyo said the suspects had been arraigned and remanded into police custody to assist with investigations.