A/R: Police prevent irate youth from attacking Barekese Chief

Police officers were at the scene to maintain law and order

Police officers detailed to the Ashanti Region town of Barekese prevented some irate youth from attacking the chief of the area.

The chief’s palace came under attack on Sunday (August 21) when he was preparing to celebrate Akwasidae, a festival observed by the Asante Kingdom.



Nana Amoapem Brenya II who has been accused of stifling development in the area and deploying thugs to terrorize land owners, needed heavy police protection to leave his besieged palace.



In a video intercepted by dailymailgh.com, the armed policemen had formed a human barricade as the chief and his subjects stormed out of the palace and hopped into a standby service vehicle.

Some angry residents threw various items in his direction and hooted at him.



“He has been the bane of our lives”, said Akwasihene, the spokesperson of the angry youth. "We [the youth of Barekese] keep suffering because of him. He has deployed land guards to terrorize us. We are appealing to the Manhyia Palace to intervene. We can’t live with this man.



Security has since been reinforced at the time of filing this report. The police will not confirm any arrest.